Pattaya nights come alive as Songkran crowds splash into late hours ahead of Wan Lai flow

PATTAYA, Thailand – The beachfront along Pattaya Beach Road—particularly Soi 7–8—was buzzing with energy as tourists poured out to celebrate Songkran well into the night, April 13.

Thai and international visitors, along with local beer bar patrons, filled the streets with laughter and water fights despite the late hour. Armed with water guns, revelers soaked one another in a lively display of Songkran spirit, while bar operators placed large water barrels outside their venues, inviting passersby to join in the fun and step inside.







The festive atmosphere stretched across the beachfront, creating a colorful and high-energy scene that continued throughout the evening. Foreign tourists in particular embraced the celebrations, adding to the vibrant mix of cultures along the coast.

Meanwhile, Walking Street Pattaya saw a steady flow of visitors carrying water gear, turning the famous nightlife strip into another hotspot for Songkran festivities.



With hot and humid conditions persisting throughout the day, many chose to head out from late afternoon into the night to cool off, keeping the celebrations alive for hours. Police from Pattaya Station were also on hand, managing traffic, ensuring safety, and facilitating smooth movement for both locals and tourists.

Looking ahead, Wan Lai Festival in Pattaya is set to take place on April 18 in Naklua and April 19 across the city, with large crowds expected to continue the celebrations and boost the local tourism economy.































