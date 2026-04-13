Pattaya Mayor pushes ahead with Koh Larn wastewater project to protect island environment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has stepped up efforts to advance wastewater management on Koh Larn, reaffirming the city’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

During an inspection visit on April 10, the mayor—along with Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and senior city officials—reviewed progress at the island’s wastewater treatment facility near Na Baan Pier. Officials confirmed that the newly completed system is now fully operational.







The facility is capable of treating up to 1,600 cubic meters of wastewater per day, forming part of a broader network that includes existing treatment plants at Ta Waen Beach and Samae Beach. Altogether, Koh Larn now has the capacity to process around 3,000 cubic meters of wastewater daily.

City leaders emphasized that the next key step is connecting local households and businesses to the system, ensuring wastewater is properly treated rather than discharged into the sea. Authorities are urging residents to cooperate by linking their properties to the network to prevent illegal dumping and protect marine ecosystems.

The initiative is seen as a major step toward improving environmental standards on Koh Larn, a popular tourist destination, while supporting Pattaya’s long-term goal of sustainable tourism development.



































