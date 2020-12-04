Pattaya nightlife and Walking Street lively during festive holidays amid cool breeze

Pattaya’s weekend is cool with strong wind and 2-3 °C drop in temperature at night. It goes as low as 18-22 °C and hits 30-32 °C in the afternoon. Koh Larn Island and fishing tour travelers are warned of wave height above 2 meters offshore and 1-2 meters at shore.







Hotels in Pattaya and Jomtien areas were nearly booked out by Thais and expats starting from October’s Bikini Run and Loy Krathong to the Colors of the East festival and in Novemberduring the fireworks fest and other festive events. Nightlife and entertainment venues in Pattaya and the Walking Street become lively again on the long weekend, Monday is a national holiday.







While December’s calendar is already set with the Pattaya Music Festival Dec 10-11 performance at 4 different stages along Pattaya beach and in Jomtien, a Pétanque competition set for next weekend, a futsal contest and Muay Thai boxing events between Dec. 18 and 23, the start of the Naklua Walk & East market Dec. 19 and the Pattaya Countdown Dec. 29-31 at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya.















