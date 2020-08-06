Pattaya neighborhood fogged after more dengue, Chikungunya cases

Nongprue public health workers sprayed pesticide and educated residents about disease-carrying mosquitos after more than 200 Pattaya-area residents contracted dengue fever and Chikungunya.







Workers fogged Soi Nong Maikaen 6 on Aug. 5 after three residents came down with Chikungunya, bringing the total number of cases in Banglamung District to 70 for the year. A total of 139 people have contracted dengue fever. No fatalities were reported.

People infected with Chikungunya will have fevers and joint pain, headaches, eye socket pain, muscle pain, swelled joints, rash and fatigue. Symptoms of dengue fever are similar.

Anyone having such symptoms should quickly see a doctor.

Residents were told to eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitos breed and put abate into other storage containers.











