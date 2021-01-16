Pattaya municipal officers boost crime-suppression efforts

Pattaya municipal police are manning three kiosks across Pattaya round the clock to help reduce crime.









Separate from the Royal Thai Police Pattaya’s station, city hall’s municipal officers have no arrest powers and largely write tickets for regulatory violations. But by manning their “blue boxes” in Naklua, Pattaya and Jomtien, they can supplement Pattaya police efforts to suppress crime.

Municipal police chief, Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap said Jan. 15 that officers will work three shifts in each of the three areas and also will work to ensure cleanliness and orderliness in the city.













