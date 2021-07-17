Pattaya businesses distribute food and water to the needy at city hall

Two companies joined hands to distribute food and water to citizens of Pattaya who are going through tough economic times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the city hall compound on July 9 to allow benevolent businesses and private individuals to set up stands to distribute food and other necessities to the needy.







Amongst the many businesses taking the opportunity to do good for the people were the Fairtex Garment and Color Ocean companies.

Together they distributed 300 sets of facemasks and sanitizing gel, 400 food boxes, 1200 bottles of water and 200 relief bags containing daily necessities.



Any business and private citizens who wish to donate food and amenities to the needy can call 038 253144 for details.

























