Pattaya motorcycle-taxi driver ‘sorry’ for pounding drunk Chilean

By Pattaya Mail
Police look for evidence on the motorcycle taxi.

A Pattaya motorcycle-taxi driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Chilean man he found to be annoying.

Salvator Andres Castromedina, 24, suffered a broken nose and bloody lip in the Feb. 25 punch-up on Walking Street.



Pattaya and Tourist police officers apprehended Amorn Noptakul Feb. 25 at his home on Soi Bonkai. Fellow driver Rittisak Kalsumaso, 45, also was brought in as a witness to the attack.

Police said Amorn confessed to brutalizing the foreigner because the Chilean was drunk and annoying. Language problems resulted in Amorn refusing to take him, but Salvatore refused to accept no as an answer.

Amorn faces assault charges, but apologized, admitting he has an anger-management problem.

Amorn Jeab Boonmee Noptakul confessed to brutalizing the foreigner because the Chilean was drunk and annoying.


Police exhibit the motorcycle taxi vest allegedly worn during the assault.





