Pattaya motorbike taxi driver finds new life as barber

By Jetsada Homklin
Former Pattaya motorcycle-taxi rider Supakit Wasetsoy has found new life as a barber after his income disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supakit Wasetsoy was once one of as many as nine drivers at the taxi stand on Soi Sophon. But, as businesses shut down last year, foreigners were locked out of Thailand and Thais left Pattaya for upcountry, that number dropped to three. And even those three were earning just 50 baht a day sometimes.


Before he used up all his savings, Supakit enrolled in the Ajan Pornchai barber school. After graduating two months later, he opened his own shop on Soi Chaiyapruek 2 near Soi Khao Makok.

Supakit said he was disappointed when he opened and no one came, even though he charged just 50-60 baht for children and 100 baht for adults. But then, slowly, three or four people a day came. Then it increased to 8-10. Today, he can say the business is a success and he’s earning more than he ever did driving a motorcycle.

Pattaya Mail reporter Jetsada Homklin gives thumbs up to his new haircut.


