Pattaya mother calls for bullying probe into son’s boarding school

A Pattaya mother is calling for a Chanthaburi boarding school to be investigated for allowing her son to be bullied and beaten.

Sarirat Srisupasan, 44, sent her 9-year-old boy “Focus” to the unnamed school to instill discipline in the youth. Instead, the fourth-grader got a series of daily beatdown by his eight-grade peers.







Sarirat said the school, which she chose for its good reputation, does not allow parents to contact their children directly during the school term. All messages must be passed through teachers. But on July 3 Focus got a hold of a cellphone and called his mom, crying and begging that she send him food.





Sarirat did what any mother would do: Get in a car right away and drive to Chanthaburi. She demanded to see her boy and was shocked at his thin appearance. He collapsed in tears immediately, showing the bruises on his body, face and head.

He said older students beat him up daily and threatened worse punishment if he reported it.

Sarirat said the school apologized and promised to take action, but nothing changed. She then filed a police report and is calling on the Paveena Foundation for Women and Children to investigate unchecked bullying at the school.

































