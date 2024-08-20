Pattaya mayor tackles flooding with new infrastructure projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet recently addressed the on-going flooding issues along the railway road and surrounding areas, attributing the problem to the convergence of two significant water flows during heavy rainfall.







“During heavy rains, two streams – one from Soi Khao Talo, just outside the city limits before the railway road, and another water channel in the area – merge and lead to significant flooding,” Mayor Poramet explained. “This causes water to accumulate on the railway road near Soi Khao Talo, eventually affecting parts of Pattaya city, including Sukhumvit Road and Thepprasit 7 Road.”

On August 17, Khao Talo recorded 79 mm of rainfall in the Nong Krabok area, leading to severe flooding at the Khao Talo pumping station, overflowing in Soi Wat Thamsamakkhee, flooding along Sukhumvit Road, and additional water flow through pipes under Sukhumvit Road, causing further issues at Thepprasit 7. “Our teams have been actively addressing these flood-prone areas, but the sheer volume of rain has made the process challenging,” Mayor Poramet said, emphasizing the city’s efforts to manage the floodwaters.

To prevent future flooding, the city is launching two major infrastructure projects. The Sukhumvit South Water Collection Project, currently underway, involves draining water from Sukhumvit Road to the Huay Yai Reservoir by installing pipes in Soi Sukhumvit 54. The Khao Talo Pumping Station Project, in the contractor selection phase, will divert water to the Huay Yai Canal.

“These initiatives are part of our long-term strategy to mitigate future flooding and improve water management throughout Pattaya,” Mayor Poramet concluded.



































