Pattaya Mayor reviews progress of major stormwater drainage project to combat flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the ongoing stormwater drainage project along the eastern railway road. The project, which aims to resolve persistent flooding issues in Pattaya, is now over 95% complete. The city’s drainage system had long been insufficient, with outdated and undersized pipes unable to handle heavy rainfall, resulting in frequent flooding in Khao Noi area.







This project is part of a comprehensive plan to modernize the city’s infrastructure and improve stormwater management. By upgrading the drainage system and enhancing its capacity, the project will reduce flooding and create a safer environment for residents and visitors.

The city aims to have the project fully operational by May, providing a more efficient drainage solution while aligning with Pattaya’s tourism-driven development goals and enhancing its image as a leading tourist destination. The visit underscores the city’s commitment to improving urban resilience and addressing key environmental challenges.

































