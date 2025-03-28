Pattaya Mayor orders comprehensive safety measures on beaches following earthquake alert

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the wake of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar at 1:20 PM on March 28, the Mayor of Pattaya has taken swift action to safeguard the public by deploying local authorities to monitor the situation and ensure safety, especially in high-risk areas such as Pattaya Beach.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at 21.682°N latitude, 96.121°E longitude, approximately 326 km to the northwest of Pang Mapha, Mae Hong Son Province. While there has been no immediate confirmation of damage in Pattaya, the city’s administration is not taking any chances. Mayor’s office has instructed Pattaya’s Fire Station personnel, municipal officers, and local agencies to be on standby, focusing on key zones such as coastal areas and public spaces.







Currently, there have been no red flags or restrictions issued on marine traffic in Pattaya Bay. Tourist boats and marine services continue to operate as usual. However, city authorities are keeping a vigilant watch on the sea, particularly for any unusual patterns such as rapid changes in sea levels, which could signal a potential tsunami threat. To be prepared, agencies are monitoring for abnormal water behavior, including sudden decreases in the water level, which may indicate a shift in conditions.

In addition to monitoring coastal areas, Pattaya’s municipal officers have been tasked with preparing for any aftershocks or subsequent natural disasters that could affect the region. The city’s emergency services are also ready to respond swiftly should the situation change, ensuring that first responders are equipped to manage any potential disasters, from evacuations to providing medical assistance.



Pattaya’s commitment to public safety remains the top priority. Although no major damages have been reported in Pattaya as of now, the preparedness of local authorities continues to reflect the city’s proactive stance in maintaining security for both residents and visitors.



























