Hospitals in Pattaya and Banglamung evacuate patients amid earthquake risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a strong earthquake on March 28, which occurred at 1:20 PM with a magnitude of 7.4, the epicenter located in Myanmar (21.682°N, 96.121°E), approximately 326 kilometers northwest of Pang Ma Pha District, Mae Hong Son, hospitals in Banglamung District, including Pattaya, began evacuating patients as a safety precaution.

At 2:26 PM, local hospitals swiftly moved patients from high-rise buildings to safer areas after receiving warnings of possible aftershocks. Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital, which has a large number of patients, along with hospital staff and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue, coordinated the evacuation efforts.







Once the situation stabilized, hospital staff began to gradually bring patients back into the building. In Pattaya Bay, there has been no red flag warning or restrictions on boat operations, and tourist boats continue to operate normally. However, certain local agencies are closely monitoring sea levels for any unusual changes, such as rapid water level drops, in preparation for the possibility of a tsunami.

At this time, no significant damage has been reported in Pattaya, and various agencies are on alert to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.







































