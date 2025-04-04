Pattaya heats up with isolated thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flood risk in southern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports rising temperatures across upper Thailand with hot weather and isolated thunderstorms expected in the North, Central, Eastern regions, and Greater Bangkok. Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the South due to an easterly wave affecting the Andaman Sea. Residents are advised to beware of flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill and lowland areas.







The Gulf of Thailand will see moderate waves around 2 meters, higher during storms.

The Andaman Sea will see waves up to 1 meter, exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

Northeastern high-pressure systems are weakening, allowing heat and moisture to increase, raising dust and haze levels in the North and Central regions.

Bangkok is forecasted to be hot with a 10% chance of thunderstorms and highs of 35–38°C.



























