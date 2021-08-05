Pattaya mayor debunks ‘fake news’ about Sinopharm vaccine order

Pattaya’s mayor hit back against “misleading information” posted online, claiming the city had not ordered 100,000 doses of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine.

Sonthaya Kunplome posted to his personal Facebook page Aug. 4 that claims about Pattaya allegedly being duplicitous about ordering the doses of BBIBP-CorV, developed by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, were false and damaging to Pattaya and its administrators.







Sonthaya said on July 23 that importer Chulabhorn Royal Academy had approved Pattaya’s purchase and was arranging delivery.

Sonthaya said Pattaya reserved its 100,000 doses on June 15, a day after booking started, and sent CRA a list of 20,000 people who had already registered for the two-dose regimen. Pattaya has paid for the vaccines from the city’s budget to supplement the government’s slow allocation of other vaccines to the city, the mayor wrote.

“We have been closely monitoring and constantly inquiring about the progress with the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. We were calling for inquiries, sending e-mails, and sending officials to check the progress, and it has been confirmed that our reservations have already been and continue to be listed in the system,” Sonthaya wrote.

The mayor posted a photo of a document confirming the order and follow-up messages to Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The date for delivery still has not been announced.























