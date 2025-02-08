Pattaya community requests action for cleaner and safer Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City community gathered for a public consultation to address key issues in the Walking Street area. This meeting, part of the 2025 community plan development, was organized by the Pattaya Social Welfare and Community Development Office. Local leaders, City Council member for District 4, along with various authorities were present to listen to community concerns.

The meeting highlighted several pressing issues. These included the need for improved waste collection and street cleaning, particularly at night, to accommodate the surge in tourism. Participants also called for increased security measures, such as more CCTV cameras, additional fire safety equipment, and more aesthetically pleasing trash bins.







Moreover, the community expressed a desire for cleaner, more organized storefront areas, better event management during holidays, and beautification of the Pattaya South Canal.

The consultation also forms part of a broader initiative to gather input from all 42 communities in Pattaya. It offers an opportunity for locals to voice concerns about issues like electricity, water supply, waste management, traffic, public safety, health, and local employment, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for all residents.

































