Pattaya may no longer be the ‘cheap’ vacation it once was as inflation hits flights, fuel, and fun

PATTAYA, Thailand – With global and domestic inflation continuing to climb, tourists planning a summer getaway to Pattaya may face more expensive travel and vacations than expected. From flights to fuel, food, accommodation, and activities, everything seems to be creeping higher.

Airfares: Thai Airways and other carriers have already raised ticket prices by 10–15% due to jet fuel costs doubling amid unrest in the Middle East. Long-haul flights from Europe, Australia, and even regional connections are more expensive, while charter flights and special Songkran-season services are filling quickly, pushing last-minute fares higher.

Fuel and Transportation: Petrol stations south of Pattaya have temporarily closed due to delivery shortages, leaving some tourists scrambling to find fuel for rental cars or scooters. Taxi, songthaew or baht-bus and motorcycle-taxi fares are also rising alongside fuel prices, and speedboats or ferry trips to nearby islands like Koh Larn are adjusting their rates to cover diesel costs.

Accommodation: Hotels, resorts, and long-stay serviced apartments are raising rates by 10–20%, reflecting higher electricity, water, and staffing costs. Peak Songkran and summer bookings can add a surcharge on top of already inflated prices.







Food and Drinks: Restaurant and café prices are climbing, with energy and ingredient costs driving up meals. Bottled water, affected by rising plastic and energy costs, has seen a 20-baht increase per pack in some areas. Beachfront dining, seafood restaurants, and street food vendors all reflect these rising costs.

Entertainment and Activities: Entry fees for waterparks, golf courses, cultural shows, and adventure activities are trending upward. Even smaller attractions like banana boat rides or kayak rentals are adjusting fees. Tourists may also encounter longer lines or reduced availability for some services due to operational constraints.



Shopping: Souvenir shops, convenience stores, and markets are raising prices due to higher costs for imported goods and materials. Tourists may notice price increases for everything from t-shirts and handicrafts to snacks and beverages.

Local business owners say these increases are necessary to cover rising operating costs, not opportunistic price hikes. For visitors, it means Pattaya may no longer be the “cheap” vacation it once was, especially during the Songkran holiday and school break months, when demand is highest.

Tips for Tourists: Book flights and accommodations early, compare transport and activity prices, and consider alternatives to private vehicles. Planning ahead can help stretch your budget, but even so, wallets may need to be a little heavier this summer.



































