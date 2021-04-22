Pattaya massage parlors toss Hail Mary plea for reopening

Jetsada Homklin
Massage shops in Pattaya are in serious trouble due to being closed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Pattaya-area massage parlors and spas begged Chonburi officials to allow them to reopen, even though their operations are the very definition of the type of close-contact businesses where Covid-19 can flourish.



A group of spa and traditional Thai massage operators gathered April 21 at Chonburi’s provincial hall to present their petition, which was accepted by security chief Chayapol Rattanawisuttikul. The Hail Mary effort is expected to go exactly nowhere.



The owner of Bunga Thai Massage and Spa, who represented the group, said massage and spa operators are willing to comply with any coronavirus-control measure specified as part of their reopening.

They said a year’s worth of shutdowns has devastated the industry and begged Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai to indulge their request.

The owner of Bunga Thai Massage and Spa led a group of spa and traditional Thai massage operators to Chonburi’s provincial hall to present a petition to the governor asking for him to allow them to reopen.



With their place of employment shut down by the pandemic, sad employees of this massage shop on Walking Street have nothing else to do but stare at their cellphones.








