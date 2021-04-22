Pattaya massage parlors toss Hail Mary plea for reopening

Pattaya-area massage parlors and spas begged Chonburi officials to allow them to reopen, even though their operations are the very definition of the type of close-contact businesses where Covid-19 can flourish.







A group of spa and traditional Thai massage operators gathered April 21 at Chonburi’s provincial hall to present their petition, which was accepted by security chief Chayapol Rattanawisuttikul. The Hail Mary effort is expected to go exactly nowhere.







The owner of Bunga Thai Massage and Spa, who represented the group, said massage and spa operators are willing to comply with any coronavirus-control measure specified as part of their reopening.



They said a year’s worth of shutdowns has devastated the industry and begged Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai to indulge their request.

























