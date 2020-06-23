Pattaya Mail reporter ordained as monk

Family and friends turned out as a Pattaya Mail reporter was ordained as a monk.

Urasin Khantaraphan took his vows at a June 22 ceremony at Yansangwararam Temple.

Abbot Chaiyawat presided over the ordination service sponsored by Urasin’s mother Rasri Jaihan and the Khantaraphan family.







Thai tradition holds that a son should become a monk at some point in his life to honor his parents, providing them with ample merit for the afterlife.

Urasin promised to follow Buddha’s word, preach dharma and have discipline.

