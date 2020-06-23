Pattaya Mail reporter ordained as monk

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
171
Family and friends gather to congratulate Wat on entering the monkhood.
Family and friends gather to congratulate Wat on entering the monkhood.

Family and friends turned out as a Pattaya Mail reporter was ordained as a monk.

Urasin Khantaraphan took his vows at a June 22 ceremony at Yansangwararam Temple.

Abbot Chaiyawat presided over the ordination service sponsored by Urasin’s mother Rasri Jaihan and the Khantaraphan family.



Thai tradition holds that a son should become a monk at some point in his life to honor his parents, providing them with ample merit for the afterlife.

Urasin promised to follow Buddha’s word, preach dharma and have discipline.

Urasin “Wat” Khantaraphan enters the monkhood to honor his parents.
Urasin “Wat” Khantaraphan enters the monkhood to honor his parents.
Friends from charity organizations attend the ceremony.
Friends from charity organizations attend the ceremony.

Loading…

Pattaya Mail MD Pratheep S Malhotra takes part in the tonsure ceremony.
Pattaya Mail MD Pratheep S Malhotra takes part in the tonsure ceremony.



The entourage walks three times around Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan for the Wien Thein ceremony.
The entourage walks three times around Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan for the Wien Thein ceremony.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR