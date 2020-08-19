Pattaya Mabprachan Reservoir recovers, but crisis not over

Jetsada Homklin
Beautiful sunset rays reflect off the water in Mabprachan reservoir which is seeing water levels rising because of plenty of rain in the past few weeks.

The Mabprachan Reservoir saw a welcome rise in water level following recent storms, but still is half empty.

Chaithas Eedsaeng, Pattaya manager for the Provincial Waterworks Authority, said Aug. 18 the increase from a low of 20-percent capacity isn’t all due to rain: Some of it has come from water diversions from the Prasae, Nong Plalai & Bangpra reservoirs and purchases from the East Water Group.

It was just a few months ago when Mabprachan reservoir, one of the main water reserves in Pattaya City, Nongprue sub-district showed signs of sever draught.

The PWA had cut back water distribution to 150,000 cubic meters a day, but has turned up the taps again.

Chaithas said the PWA would rest easier if Mabprachan’s capacity were at 80 percent and, so, the utility still urges people to conserve.


