Pattaya Mabprachan Reservoir recovers, but crisis not over

The Mabprachan Reservoir saw a welcome rise in water level following recent storms, but still is half empty.

Chaithas Eedsaeng, Pattaya manager for the Provincial Waterworks Authority, said Aug. 18 the increase from a low of 20-percent capacity isn’t all due to rain: Some of it has come from water diversions from the Prasae, Nong Plalai & Bangpra reservoirs and purchases from the East Water Group.

The PWA had cut back water distribution to 150,000 cubic meters a day, but has turned up the taps again.

Chaithas said the PWA would rest easier if Mabprachan’s capacity were at 80 percent and, so, the utility still urges people to conserve.











