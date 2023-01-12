Pattaya locals moan about ranting homeless man

Pattaya residents complained about a homeless man ranting and dirtying up their neighborhood.

Locals around Soi 13/2 on Beach Road said Jan. 10 said the man has been shouting, throwing things, smashing cars, lying down in the road to block traffic and spitting.

They said city hall has been called many times about the man and he is periodically taken away, but always returns. Now no one shows up when they call.







Residents said that their street is a tourist area with many shops, bars and restaurants, but for the past decade has been a homeless haunt and want social services to clean up the area so that people driving or walking by are not intimidated by the vagabonds.

































