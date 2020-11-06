Pattaya locals donate 300 meals for poor, unemployed

With no end in sight for Pattaya’s economic downturn, food handouts continue across the city helping the poor, unemployed and others struggling to make ends meet.







Area residents Rungtawan Neewangtaku and Sakda Pongpit led the handout of 300 boxed meals – omelets, stir-fried chicken and mushrooms, and stir-fried pork and mushrooms all with rice – as well as instant noodles, sweets and drinking water at the Nongprue multipurpose dome Nov. 5.

Nongprue Subdistrict supported the event and ensured everyone wore face masks and followed social distancing.

The organizers said they wanted to help their neighbors, many of whom have lost their jobs due to the collapse of the tourism industry, which continues to see more layoffs the longer Thailand’s borders remain virtually closed.

















