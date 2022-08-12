Pattaya locals campaign for safe driving with Thai & English signs

Pattaya city councilmen joined residents in cleaning up streets and campaigning for safe driving for Mother’s Day.

Councilmen Jirawat Plukjai and Banjong Banthoonprayuk joined residents of Central Pattaya’s Chumsai and Arunothai communities for the Aug. 10 volunteer event on Soi Chaloemphrakiat 12.







City and neighborhood leaders swept sand off roads that could cause motorbike accidents, cut back brush blocking signs and corners, and handed out safe-driving pamphlets and urged locals not to drive drunk.

The Sai Song and Chumsai community members also took to the streets from Chaloemphrakiat sois 18-23 to wield and install warning signs urging slow driving.





































