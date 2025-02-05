Pattaya Listens – Mayor engages local community in development planning

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet accompanied by key city officials, visited Ban Krabok 33 to host the first public consultation for the creation of the 2025 community development plan. This initiative, organized by the Pattaya Social Welfare Office, aims to gather input from local residents on a wide range of issues affecting their daily lives, including electricity, water supply, waste management, road infrastructure, traffic, surveillance systems, community safety, healthcare, and employment.

During the session, residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns, propose solutions, and share their needs with city officials, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the city’s future. Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of involving the community in the decision-making process to ensure that development projects address the real needs of the people and contribute to enhancing their quality of life.







The consultation is part of a larger effort to gather feedback from all 42 communities in Pattaya, helping to identify local challenges and incorporate them into the city’s broader development agenda. This initiative aligns with Pattaya’s “Better Pattaya” framework, which is focused on improving urban life through targeted policies and projects across 15 key areas.

Future community consultation sessions continued on February 5, with meetings at the Khao Noi community and the Nong Or community. Pattaya residents are encouraged to attend and actively participate in the similar sessions to ensure their concerns are addressed in the city’s development plans. For more information, residents can visit the official Pattaya City Facebook page or contact the Pattaya Social Welfare Office directly.































