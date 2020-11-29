Pattaya ‘Light is Life’ Fireworks Festival packs beaches, restaurants and bars

Jetsada Homklin
The annual fireworks festival didn’t disappoint as the pyrotechnics lit up the night sky in spectacular fashion.

Pattaya Beach was packed as Thais and expats thronged to the city for the annual fireworks spectacular.



Social distancing went up in smoke for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival, with people pressing shoulder to shoulder along the shoreline despite repeated claims by organizers that this year’s pyrotechnics show would be conducted under “new normal” guidelines. Mask use was prevalent, however, but nowhere near universal.

Social distancing went up in smoke, with people pressing shoulder to shoulder along the shoreline.

It’s estimated the festival attracted about 100,000 domestic tourists to the city, with people watching from the beach, hotel sky bars and rooftops.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Wiwat Mahapolsirikul opened the festival Nov. 27 with Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome following with comments of his own.


Traffic throughout Pattaya was nightmarish, exacerbated by city officials’ decisions to close roads. Long lines stretched outside designated parking areas with shuttles to take viewers to the beach from far-out carparks at shopping malls.

Bars along Beach Road were filled to capacity for a change.

Unlike past years, this year’s show featured only Thai exhibitors, as foreign companies were locked out by border controls. As such, the light show and music tilted very Thai this year, catered to a crowd that had relatively few foreign faces.

Beach Road, closed to vehicle traffic, was packed with an estimated 100,000 visitors for the fireworks show.
With Beach Road closed, other traffic arteries stayed bumper to bumper for most of the night.



Jeng from Big Ass belts out one of the band’s most popular songs.
Pattaya Beach Road took on a carnival-like atmosphere.



Chonburi Deputy Gov. Wiwat Mahapolsirikul and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome begin the event with welcoming speeches.


