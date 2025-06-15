Pattaya leaps up globally in the MICE tables

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is now in the 7th world ranking position for international conference destinations, says the latest report by the International Congress and Conventions Association based in Frankfurt. This is a big improvement on the 2023 15th place ranking, illustrating Thailand’s adaptability to become a global hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions or MICE. A total of 158 meetings were held here in 2024, a 10 percent improvement on the previous year.







For the first time, a dozen or so other Thai cities have been recognized in the provincial rankings. These include Pattaya which was only outranked by Chiang Mai in terms of numbers. Amongst the events held in the Pattaya region were collaborative ventures with the Eastern Economic Corridor to promote the city as a MICE Metropolis. They included hi-tech conferences and expos as well as international sports competitions and beach music festivals. There are first-rate conference centers at the Royal Cliff Hotel (PEACH) and Nongnooch (NICE) which have Thailand MICE Venue Standards (TMVS).

Looking ahead in 2025 and beyond, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau said MICE now depended on leveraging digital technology and improving tourist numbers, including new markets such as Latin America and Brazil. MICE began as a concept over 12 years ago and was particularly pushed by the military-backed government from 2014 as a way of diversifying Thailand (and Pattaya in particular) away from dependence on night life.



Early MICE successes in Pattaya included Indian weddings which often involved hundreds of guests and the participation of elephants. There were also promotional events such as local sea cruises and book launches. The advent of the Eastern Economic Corridor has led to a greater emphasis on hi-tech industry and the export market. Government deputy spokesman Sasikan Wattanachan said the recent country and city list listings ranked Bangkok as a top meeting destination in the Asia-Pacific region, outrun only by Singapore.

































