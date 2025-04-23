Police raid illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya, unlicensed staff caught administering filler injections

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerachai Chamnarnmor, Commander of Region 2 Investigation Division, along with Jirasan Meerattanawat, Senior Specialist Pharmacist, Region 2 investigative officers, and Chonburi Provincial Public Health officials, raided a beauty clinic located in Soi Kor Phai off Thepprasit Road. The operation followed complaints that the clinic was operating without a license and lacked certified medical professionals on-site.

The initial inspection revealed that the clinic was situated in a four-story commercial building and offered beauty enhancement services. Authorities found a 35-year-old woman (alias Ms. A) working at the reception desk, along with staff members promoting injectable filler, Botox, and skin vitamin treatments. Promotional brochures were also on display.







While inspecting the ground floor behind the counter, officers discovered a 37-year-old woman (alias Ms. B) administering a filler injection to a client, assisted by another 37-year-old woman (alias Ms. C). On the second floor, authorities found a room storing medical equipment, including filler substances, Botox, syringes, and other medical tools. The third floor had been converted into a facial massage room.

When officials requested permits and professional medical licenses, no documentation was provided, and no licensed personnel were present. All staff members were taken into custody for further questioning at Pattaya City Police Station.



Jirasan stated that the Public Health Office had received reports about the clinic’s substandard practices and unauthorized use of non-licensed individuals to perform medical services. Authorities coordinated with Region 2 investigators to carry out the inspection.

Initial charges against the clinic include operating without a license, running an illegal medical facility, and practicing medicine without a valid license. Legal proceedings are now underway.

































