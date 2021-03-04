Pattaya launches new online service for Thais and foreigners

The account, called [email protected] PATTAYA CONNECT, is available via the Line app and can be followed here: https://bit.ly/3rdjti3

Once you add the account and register by submitting your name and mobile number, tap ‘chat’ and you will be able to receive updates in English on a variety of topics including:

– Traffic reports and other useful information for road users

– Book an appointment with a doctor at a local hospital

– Make complaints to the local authority or request non-emergency assistance from the police

– Tourist information: search for restaurants, accommodation, tourist attractions and transportation in Pattaya and the surrounding areas

– Search promotions from local businesses

– Get official updates and information on education services for all ages (NNT)











