Celebrate Songkran in Pattaya – Fun, culture, and important legal guidelines to follow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up for an exhilarating Songkran festival, blending traditional customs with lively water fights and cultural performances. The festivities are set to span from April 13 to April 19, offering both locals and tourists a week-long celebration of Thailand’s New Year.

Key Events and Activities:

Water Fights: Pattaya’s Beach Road will transform into a vibrant battleground for water enthusiasts. The street will be closed to traffic during peak times to accommodate the festivities and ensure safety.







Cultural Performances: Visitors can enjoy traditional Thai dances, music, and ceremonies throughout the week, providing a rich cultural experience alongside the water activities. ​

Miss Songkran Contest: A highlight of the festival, this contest celebrates the beauty and cultural knowledge of participants, adding a touch of glamour to the proceedings. ​

Wan Lai Festival: On April 19, Pattaya will host the Wan Lai Festival, featuring activities such as bathing Buddha images, offering alms to monks, and traditional folk dancing. ​

Safety and Legal Considerations:

While the Songkran festival is a time for joy and celebration, it’s essential to be mindful of local laws and regulations to ensure a safe experience for all. Common offenses during this period can lead to significant penalties. Here are some key points to remember:​

Drunk Driving: Operating a vehicle under the influence is a serious offense. Penalties include imprisonment for up to one year, fines ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both. ​



Alcohol Consumption in Unauthorized Areas: Drinking alcohol in public places not designated for such activities is prohibited. Violators may face imprisonment for up to six months, fines of 10,000 baht, or both. ​

Disturbing Noise Levels: Playing loud music that causes a public disturbance can result in fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht.

Indecent Exposure: Wearing revealing clothing or engaging in inappropriate behavior in public is unacceptable. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to ten years, fines of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

​Respecting Personal Boundaries: Always ask for consent before splashing water on others. Splashing water on individuals unwilling to participate can lead to legal issues.





​Cultural Etiquette:

Dress Modestly: While it’s a water festival, wearing swimsuits or revealing attire in public areas is discouraged. Opt for comfortable yet respectful clothing.

​Participate Respectfully: Engage in water fights and celebrations considerately, ensuring that all participants are willing and comfortable.​

By following these guidelines, you can fully enjoy the vibrant celebrations that Pattaya’s Songkran festival offers while respecting local customs and laws.



























