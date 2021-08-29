Pattaya jabs 2,000 chronically ill seniors with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Pattaya gave out its small allotment of the 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines donated to Thailand by the United States, giving them to seniors, the disabled, chronically ill, pregnant women and foreign expats.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradee Pluksopa oversaw the Aug. 28 inoculation event for Thai recipients at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium. Pfizer shots were given out to expats earlier in the week at private hospitals.







Saturday’s recipients hailed from all seven Banglamung subdistricts and had preregistered at municipal offices and Banglamung Hospital.

More than half of Banglamung’s over-60 population already had received at least one shot of a different vaccine, so they didn’t qualify. Once all registered local seniors get their jabs, those without legal registration can apply.

Pattaya plans to distribute its first 30,000 of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses at the indoor stadium Aug. 30-31.

































