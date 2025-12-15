Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 closes on a high note as All-4-One delivers a memorable final night

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 concluded with a warm and emotional finale, drawing large crowds of Thai and international visitors for the final night of music by the sea, Dec 13. Now in its third consecutive year, the festival—jointly organized by Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization—has firmly established itself as one of Thailand’s signature cultural events.







Held under the theme “Jazz Harmony With Nature,” this year’s festival blended world-class jazz performances with an environmental focus, supporting Pattaya’s ambition to become a World Class Event City and a global travel destination.

A special highlight of the 2025 edition was the tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. Organizers introduced a commemorative zone titled “Still on My Mind”, named after a royal composition by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, composed in Her Majesty’s honor. Before each performance, artists and audiences observed a 93-second moment of silence in front of Her Majesty’s portrait, followed by performances of royal compositions by both Thai and international artists as a sign of respect and remembrance.





The final evening featured leading Thai jazz artists including The SwingKing, Note Saran, Ton Thanasit, Nok Primapa, Varitida, and Wim, who delivered smooth and soulful sets that captivated the beachfront audience.

The night reached its emotional peak with a performance by Grammy-nominated international group All-4-One, who delighted fans with their signature love ballads and paid a heartfelt tribute by performing the royal composition “Chata Cheewit (Life’s Fate)” in English. The gesture deeply moved the crowd and became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

To close the evening, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presented a bouquet to All-4-One, thanking the group for helping create an unforgettable final night. The festival ended on a note of unity, music, and remembrance, once again reinforcing Pattaya’s growing reputation as a global festival city.















































