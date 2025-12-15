Motorcycle overtaking crash kills air-conditioning technician near Pattaya 7-Eleven, passenger critically injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night traffic accident claimed one life and left another man critically injured after a motorcycle collided with a van turning into a convenience store in the Huai Yai area of Pattaya late Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 11:06 p.m. on December 13 on Municipal Road 1, Soi 32, Huai Yai. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon, along with medical staff from Wat Yan Hospital and Huai Yai police, rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a van.







At the roadside near a high-voltage power pole, rescuers found a badly damaged blue Honda Wave 110i motorcycle. The rider, later identified as 45-year-old air-conditioning technician Phongphirom Phetkhong, was found critically injured and unresponsive. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts by rescue personnel and doctors, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities secured the area and covered the body while awaiting further procedures.

A second victim, 30-year-old air-conditioning technician Treerot Ayusri, who was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle, suffered severe injuries including a broken left leg and multiple abrasions. He was given emergency first aid before being rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.



The van involved was a white Toyota, driven by 43-year-old Chinnabut Panyasit, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The vehicle sustained damage to the front right bumper.

According to preliminary statements, the motorcycle was attempting to overtake the van on the right when the van slowed and began turning right into a nearby 7-Eleven store, resulting in a violent sideswipe collision. The van driver stated he had activated his right turn signal and that vehicles behind him had slowed to allow the turn, but the motorcycle approached at speed and struck the vehicle.





Police from Huai Yai station documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the crash and ensure fairness to all parties. The body of the deceased has been transferred to Wat Yan Hospital, where relatives are expected to complete arrangements for funeral rites.



































