Van crash turns violent in Bang Saray police rush to restrain agitated driver

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night traffic incident caused panic among residents after a speeding van slammed into a streetlight at the Bang Saray traffic intersection, leaving the pole snapped at its base and the vehicle severely damaged.

At around 2:00 a.m. on December 14, an investigator at Sattahip Police Station received a report of a van crashing into a streetlight near the Bang Saray traffic lights in Sattahip district, Chonburi. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Foundation were dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, officers found a bronze-silver Toyota van, registered in Bangkok, with its front end completely wrecked and the vehicle lying on its side. The streetlight had been torn from its base, causing significant damage to public property.

Inside the van, officers encountered the driver, who appeared highly agitated and incoherent, refusing assistance and talking to himself. Moments later, the man suddenly exited the vehicle and began running onto the roadway, shouting and behaving aggressively toward nearby residents and passing motorists, triggering alarm and raising fears of secondary accidents.



Police quickly intervened and restrained the driver for public safety, bringing the situation under control. He was taken into custody for further legal proceedings, while authorities continued to investigate the cause of the crash and the driver’s condition at the time of the incident.



































