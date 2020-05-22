Pattaya hot, cloudy with scattered thundershowers, calm beach – low tides on weekend

By Pattaya Mail
Dongtal beach - Jomtien, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province
Weather Forecast for Pattaya City Eastern Part Weather
Cloudy with Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.



Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1- 2 meters in thundershowers areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast 
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast 
Thailand General Weather Situation.
