Pattaya hot, cloudy with scattered thundershowers, calm beach – low tides on weekend

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City Eastern Part Weather

Cloudy with Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1- 2 meters in thundershowers areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.















