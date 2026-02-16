Pattaya hosts Burapa Pattaya Bike Week 2026, celebrating freedom, friendship, and biker culture

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, presided over the official opening ceremony of Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Wheels of Nostalgia 2026 on Saturday February 14, with a large turnout of city executives, city council members, Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization councillors, representatives of the Burapa Bike Week Association, partner agencies, international biker club members, and distinguished guests.

The City of Pattaya, in collaboration with the Burapa Bike Week group, organized the 29th edition of the iconic motorcycle and music festival from February 12–14, 2026, at public grounds and the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyaphruek 2 Road. The event welcomed motorcycle enthusiasts and tourists from across Thailand and around the world.







This year’s festival aimed to promote event-based tourism, injecting vibrancy and energy into Pattaya while offering an open space of freedom where visitors could experience authentic biker culture. Highlights included motorcycle parades from clubs nationwide, large-scale biker gatherings, and live music performances throughout three days and three nights under the theme “Wheels of Nostalgia,” reflecting classic style, shared memories, and cross-generational biker friendships.

The event featured eight main zones: Rock Stage, King Stage, Junior Stage, Cowboy & Indian Zone, Stunt Show Zone, Sound System Motorcycle Zone, Shopping Zone, and Food Zone. Strong participation from domestic and international bike clubs underscored Pattaya’s growing reputation as a hub for international-scale events.

Earlier in the day, a promotional motorcycle convoy toured Pattaya to raise awareness and invite the public to join the festivities.

The Burapa Pattaya Bike Week 2026 is regarded as a key activity driving tourism-related economic growth, generating income for local businesses, and reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourism destination capable of hosting creative, contemporary, and cultural events from around the globe.







































