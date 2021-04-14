Pattaya Hospital limits service amid coronavirus crush

With nearly 600 coronavirus cases reported in Chonburi this month, Pattaya Hospital is taking steps to manage its limited capacity.









Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the city hospital has ten inpatient beds and two negative-pressure rooms reserved for Covid-19 cases. However, as of April 13, only one of those beds is occupied.



The Pattaya area has a large number of available beds for coronavirus patients, spread between government field hospitals for those with no or mild symptoms, “hospitels” or hotels converted to quarantine facilities, private hospitals and government facilities.









As such, Pattaya Hospital is limiting admissions to only those with insurance benefits valid at the city hospital, such as gold card universal health coverage and residents of Banglamung Moo 10 and 12 villages within the Pattaya city limits.



The hospital also has canceled all non-Covid-19 elective procedures to prevent possible exposure to the coronavirus. Pattaya Hospital still is accepting emergency cases and offering outpatient treatment, Manote said.

Pattaya Hospital is a small facility with only 100 beds and the capacity to handle fewer than 800 inpatient and outpatient cases a day.























