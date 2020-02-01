Pattaya Hospital equipped to screen for coronavirus

Pattaya Hospital is now equipped to perform screenings for people suspected of suffering from the Chinese coronavirus, although no one in the city has contracted the disease so far.





Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Jan. 30 that the city-government hospital has test kits able to test for presence of the pneumonia-causing virus. However, he added, no one has tested positive.

Nonetheless, Manote urged people to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene and take precautions in large crowds.

People should not, however, put any credence in information posted to social media and not spread rumors and fake news. All official information on the disease will be distributed by government health officials, Manote said.