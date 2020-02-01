Bang Saray woman’s dogs attack burglar who Sattahip police failed to investigate

Two dogs saved the life of their female owner who was attacked by a weapon-wielding burglar who returned to her home after police ignored her first report.





Sattahip police chief Pol. Col. Panya Dumlek and his top investigators finally responded to a second complaint filed by Anchalee Santhi, 24, after she again was attacked at her Bang Saray home Jan. 30.

The manager of a mobile-phone shop at Tesco-Lotus’ U-Tapao branch said she was washing dishes outside of her Soi Jeepsuwan home around 9 p.m. Jan. 29 when she heard someone walking behind the house and her four Alsatians began barking.

She took the dogs inside and locked the door and finished washing dishes in the kitchen. Suddenly a man in a full mask appeared in the window above the sink and asked if she was alone. Before she could back away, he grabbed her hair and smacked her several times with a metal bar.

Anchalee grabbed a knife lying nearby and slashed at her attacker, who ran away.

The next morning she went to Sattahip Police Station to report the home invasion. Officers took her report but did nothing else.

At 10 p.m. that night, the intruder returned, entering her house. Her 2-year-old dogs Sammy and Lucky attacked him. Anchalee ran to help the dogs but the burglar pushed the two- and four-legged attackers to the ground and ran off.

Infuriated, Anchalee took to social media to complain about the lack of police support for a single woman and warned others like her to take extra precautions.

Police finally showed up. Pol. Col. Panya speculated who the suspect might be and promised that he would be caught.