Pattaya halts unauthorized road digging as safety hazards mount

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers moved in on March 26 to stop unauthorized digging along Sukhumvit 41/1, which threatened public property and created serious safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.

Officials inspected the site, issued formal citations, and summoned the responsible party to Pattaya City Hall for administrative fines. They also ordered immediate repairs and announced follow-up checks to ensure the road is safe and compliant with regulations.



“The excavation posed real dangers to road users and could have caused significant damage to public infrastructure,” said an official at the scene.

Local residents expressed frustration over the narrow streets and the hazards caused by the unpermitted work. Many urged strict enforcement to prevent future incidents.

Pattaya City Hall reminded the public that any illegal roadworks or hazards can be reported through their hotline at 1337.

The city emphasized that further violations would face stiff penalties to protect public property and road safety.



































