Pattaya City order ignored as illegal parking fees continue at Waterfront building

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite a clear prohibition issued by Pattaya City, individuals are still directing vehicles into the long-abandoned Waterfront condominium building and charging parking fees, raising renewed concerns over public safety and the city’s ability to enforce its own orders.

The issue first surfaced in December 2025, when social media videos showed people waving cars into the unfinished Waterfront Pattaya project, a massive high-rise structure overlooking Pattaya Bay that has been under a construction ban for years. Following public backlash, Pattaya City reiterated its order suspending construction and strictly prohibiting any use of the building, citing ongoing legal disputes with the project owner and violations of the Building Control Act.







Under the order, vehicles are permitted to park only on public land outside the structure. Any entry into the building itself—whether ground level or upper floors—is explicitly forbidden. Authorities also warned against the illegal collection of parking fees, which constitutes an unauthorized use of a prohibited structure.

However, during the recent holiday period, residents once again reported groups of men openly flagging down cars and guiding them into the building, including onto the second floor, allegedly charging motorists for parking. Witnesses said the activity continued in full view, with little apparent concern for city orders.

Local residents and tourists have expressed growing unease, noting that the building has been unsafe and unused for years. They fear that structural risks, combined with the lack of official supervision, could lead to serious accidents. Many have questioned how such activity can persist despite repeated warnings and formal bans.

The Waterfront Suites and Residence project was originally planned as a 53-story luxury condominium occupying more than two rai of prime coastal land. Construction was halted after the building permit expired and authorities found deviations from the approved design, leading Pattaya City to issue a total ban on use and further construction.





The continued use of the building as an unofficial paid parking facility has reignited criticism that enforcement in Pattaya is selective and reactive. While city orders are announced publicly, residents argue that without visible and consistent action on the ground, such directives risk becoming symbolic rather than effective.

As complaints mount, many are calling on Pattaya City to move beyond warnings and take decisive steps to secure the site—before an accident forces action that should have come much earlier.



































