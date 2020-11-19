Pattaya gets warmer, beach side and Soi 6 beer bars open for food and drinks

Pattaya city and beaches are getting sunnier on the long weekend with only light fog in the morning. The temperature hits 33-36 °C in the afternoon. Beach wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meters offshore.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

During the coming four-day long holiday 19 – 22 Nov, Pattaya will be quite hot throughout the day. Isolated rain is expected to cool the days off but only in some part of the East. Partly cloudy sky but warm and humid.

Pattaya will again receive a large number of tourists, mostly Thais. The economy along Pattaya and Jomtien beach roads have hopes to pick up. Beach vendors stock food, coconuts and feel-good drinks to serve visitors and rent out the benches.A handful of beer bars along Pattaya beach roadopen and ready to serve customers with refreshment on the scorching days. Soi 6 bar staffs anxiously look for visitors needing to hide away from the heat.

Calm beach and off shore in November suitable for islands trips. Ferries and speed boats are available at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya Koh Larn or Coral Island is one of the most exotic and accommodated islands in the Pattaya bay.









Loading…







Loading…















Loading…











