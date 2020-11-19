Pattaya gets warmer, beach side and Soi 6 beer bars open for food and drinks

By Pattaya Mail
Beach side beer bars serve refreshment to expats.

Pattaya city and beaches are getting sunnier on the long weekend with only light fog in the morning. The temperature hits 33-36 °C in the afternoon. Beach wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meters offshore.



During the coming four-day long holiday 19 – 22 Nov, Pattaya will be quite hot throughout the day. Isolated rain is expected to cool the days off but only in some part of the East. Partly cloudy sky but warm and humid.

Soi 6 beer bar staffs look for drinkers and diners.

Pattaya will again receive a large number of tourists, mostly Thais. The economy along Pattaya and Jomtien beach roads have hopes to pick up. Beach vendors stock food, coconuts and feel-good drinks to serve visitors and rent out the benches.A handful of beer bars along Pattaya beach roadopen and ready to serve customers with refreshment on the scorching days. Soi 6 bar staffs anxiously look for visitors needing to hide away from the heat.

Calm beach and off shore in November suitable for islands trips. Ferries and speed boats are available at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya Koh Larn or Coral Island is one of the most exotic and accommodated islands in the Pattaya bay.

A sunny day good for cycling.




Girls pose for video capture.

Wider beach of Pattaya after sand fill.



Sunbathing on benches or with a towel right on the sand surely included in the holiday plan.

Bar girl buys fruits cool the day off a bit.




Relaxing under the shade for some Thais is better than in the sun.



Young tourists take their high heels off and enjoy the photo shoots on the sand.

7 days Weather Forecast.
4 Weeks Weather Forecast.


