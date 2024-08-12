Queen Sirikit honored as ‘The Patroness of Thai Crafts’

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, who celebrates her 92nd birthday on Aug 12, has long been revered as a mother to her own family and as a nurturing figure to the entire nation. Born in Bangkok in 1932, Queen Sirikit has dedicated much of her life to the welfare of the Thai people, especially through her involvement in traditional arts and crafts.

Queen Sirikit, recognized as “The Patroness of Thai Crafts,” has been instrumental in revitalizing the “Khon” masked dance, an integral part of Thailand’s cultural heritage. Her efforts ensured that Khon, which tells tales from the Ramakien epic, remained a critical part of Thai culture. Under her patronage, the SUPPORT Foundation was established to preserve this traditional art form by staging performances in Thailand and abroad and training new generations in the intricate craft of Khon performance.







Beyond the performing arts, Queen Sirikit has also championed the preservation and promotion of Thai handicrafts. This passion led to the establishment of the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques (SUPPORT Foundation). Through the initiative, she has revitalized numerous local crafts, including weaving and basketry, which have provided sustainable livelihoods for rural Thais. The foundation’s work has supported economic development and ensured that traditional Thai skills and techniques continue to flourish.









Her Majesty’s efforts have extended internationally, with numerous exhibitions showcasing Thai crafts worldwide, enhancing the global profile of Thailand’s cultural offerings. Her dedication to these crafts has preserved and adapted them into cherished items both in Thailand and overseas.

Queen Sirikit’s ongoing commitment to these projects showcases her deep connection to Thai culture and her desire to see it thrive for generations to come. Through her work, she has become a symbol of hope and resilience, ensuring that Thailand’s rich heritage remains an evolving part of the nation’s identity. (NNT)





































