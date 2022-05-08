Pattaya floating restaurants face new regulations before full reopening

Like the city’s bars, floating restaurants in Pattaya Bay aren’t allowed to reopen yet, but, of course, some of them are.

Now operators want carte blanche to go back to their pre-pandemic ways, with live shows, water sports and full capacity. Pattaya administrators, however, said “no so fast”.



City Manager Pramote Tutim on May 5 lead a meeting to review newly drafted standards covering all facets of the marine-restaurant business, from entertainment to safety to waste disposal. The long-neglected and overdue standards will be sent to Chonburi Province to review and enact before full legal operation of the eateries is allowed.







The standards call for new mooring buoys to be installed that mark where the restaurants can operate. This will be part of an update to zoning for all marine-related activities, from swimming to jet ski operations.

Also covered is the pickup and return of passengers from shore, live performances, language proficiency among boat crewmembers, accommodations for children, the disabled and the elderly; and medical care on board.

Sewage and garbage, a long-running problem, also is addressed, with rules that rubbish must be kept in bins or bags and not dumped overboard.

In 2018, the Navachakprad, Piriyapong, and New Oriental restaurants all were warned about dumping trash into Pattaya Bay.



































