Pattaya fishermen blame Laem Chabang Port for ecosystem damage

The expansion of Laem Chabang Port is being blamed for damage to coastal fishing as far away as Pattaya.

Fishermen and mussel farmers on Kratinglai Beach called Pattaya officials to check water quality and inspect shellfish farms Oct. 7, claiming that the completed Phase 2 expansion of Laem Chabang changed the marine ecosystem there.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai was told that, since the port’s expansion, there has been a lot of sedimentation of sludge and black mud. Mussels are dying due to turbid water lacking in oxygen.

While Laem Chabang has paid millions of baht to fishermen near the port as compensation for damage to fishing spots there, the thought that the new piers would disrupt fishing far away in Pattaya wasn’t considered. It’s also unproven.







Pattaya officials promised to organize a meeting with residents, port officials and environmental experts to determine if the port’s expansion actually is to blame or not.



































