Pattaya councilman inspects progress of tap water projects around the city

A Pattaya councilman checked on projects to improve tap water flow in two areas.

Dilok Thongnak and city engineers visited Third Road in South Pattaya where residents had complained about broken sidewalks resulting from nine Provincial Waterworks Authority jobs to install new or bigger tap-water pipes.







They moved on to Sukhumvit Soi 52 where 494 meters of tap-water pipes are being laid under the narrow road.

The councilman apologized for traffic problems resulting from one of the two lanes being closed. Work on the 587,000-baht project is due to complete on Nov. 19.

































