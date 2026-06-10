Pattaya firefighters extinguish late-night shack fire in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters from Pattaya’s Jomtien Fire Station responded to a late-night fire on June 9 after a blaze broke out at a shack near Soi 8 on Jomtien Second Road. Emergency crews were dispatched at 11:48 p.m., with a fire engine and three firefighters responding to the scene following reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a shack engulfed in flames and immediately launched firefighting operations to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby properties. Authorities reported that the fire was successfully extinguished and brought under control within a short period. No injuries were reported in the incident. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately disclosed. Relevant authorities are expected to conduct further inspections to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze.























































