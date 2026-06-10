Young man stares at motorcycle taxi group, hospitalized after alleged attack in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the early hours of June 10 after allegedly being attacked by a group of men in a parking area within the Excite project on Pattaya Third Road. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation received reports of a violent altercation at approximately 1:30 a.m. and coordinated with officers from Pattaya City Police Station before rushing to the scene. Rescuers found the injured man lying in the roadway with significant facial injuries. He had severe swelling to the face, a laceration near his left eyelid, and was reportedly disoriented when emergency personnel arrived. First aid was administered before he was transported to hospital for urgent treatment.







According to a female friend who witnessed the incident, the group had been socializing at an entertainment venue within the complex before deciding to leave. As they walked past a motorcycle taxi stand, an exchange of looks allegedly led to tension between the injured man and individuals at the stand. The witness claimed that shortly afterward, members of the motorcycle taxi group contacted friends, who arrived on approximately seven to eight motorcycles. The group then allegedly assaulted the victim, punching and kicking him until he lost consciousness.

The attack reportedly took place in front of numerous tourists and bystanders in the area. Following the incident, the alleged attackers fled the scene on motorcycles before police arrived. Investigators have documented evidence at the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and locate those involved. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are underway to track down the suspects and pursue legal action.

















































