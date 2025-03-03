Pattaya feels intense heat as summer season begins

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that the northern regions of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day, with some areas facing intense heat, and some thunderstorms possible in certain areas. The southern region will see less rainfall.

The Meteorological Department predicts that in the next 24 hours, the northern regions will experience hot to very hot weather during the day, with thunderstorms occurring in some areas, mostly in the western part of the region.

The minimum temperature will range from 17-26°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 35-40°C. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-15 km/h.







In the northeastern region, the weather will also be hot to very hot during the day, with thunderstorms possible in some areas. The minimum temperature will range from 20-25°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 38-40°C. Winds will blow from the southeast at speeds of 10-20 km/h.

In the central region, it will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms possible in some areas, mostly in the southern part of the region. The minimum temperature will range from 24-26°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 37-39°C. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h.

In the eastern region, hot weather is expected during the day, with thunderstorms in about 10% of the area and gusty winds in some parts, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.





The minimum temperature will range from 24-26°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 33-38°C. Winds will blow from the southeast at speeds of 10-30 km/h, with waves in the sea less than 1 meter high, but in areas with thunderstorms, waves could be higher than 2 meters.

In the southern region (eastern side), there will be thunderstorms in about 10% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The minimum temperature will range from 22-25°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 32-35°C. Winds will blow from the east at speeds of 15-30 km/h, with sea waves about 1 meter high and higher than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.







In the southern region (western side), thunderstorms are expected in about 10% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Trang and Satun.

The minimum temperature will range from 23-26°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 33-35°C. Winds will blow from the east at speeds of 10-30 km/h, with sea waves less than 1 meter high and higher than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, it will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in about 10% of the area. The minimum temperature will range from 26-28°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 34-38°C. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h. (TNA)































