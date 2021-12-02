Pattaya F&B industry ready to march on Government House over booze ban

Having gotten nowhere with Pattaya’s mayor and Chonburi’s governor, city restaurant owners are ready to take their case for alcohol sales to the prime minister.

City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, who runs the Flipper House group of hotels, and Angun U-Sabai of the Prajanban restaurant on Central Road, led a Dec. 1 meeting of food & beverage business owners infuriated that other “blue zone” tourist districts are being allowed to sell alcohol, but Pattaya and Banglamung District are not.







Even more maddening is that no one in power has explained or justification for the booze ban, which was continued later the same day.

Late Wednesday, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai issued the latest round of relaxed regulations, basically allowing most provincial businesses – except bars, clubs and entertainment venues of course – to resume “regular” hours.



Restaurants can again stay open until midnight, but they still cannot serve booze, even though Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, and Sattahip District last month were designated “blue” pilot tourist zones.

A solid coalition has developed over the issue, with the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, Chonburi Tourist Attractions Club, Pattaya Restaurants Club, Eastern Spa & Wellness Association and Front Office Manager Alliance Pattaya Club all united in demanding a resumption of alcohol sales in restaurants.







The groups said they are certified and ready to operate just like restaurants in Bangkok, Cha-Am, Korat, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga.

The coalition plans to hold a press conference to demand an answer and relief from Chonburi’s governor.







If that plea again falls on deaf ears, the group will take its demands directly to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the National Security Council and, as a last resort, a march to Government House to demand action from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.



























