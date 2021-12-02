Eased booze control livens up Khaosan Road in Bangkok

Activities returned to eateries and shops on Khaosan Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district after the City Hall extended its nightly deadline for alcohol sales and consumption at such premises to 11pm.

Thai and foreign visitors showed up to experience the night life of the well-known road. Many local shops resumed their more active business.







Regarding local disease control measures, entry to Khao San Road was limited to two channels. Officials manned the entrances to check visitors’ identities and COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Those without full vaccination must undergo an antigen test which charged them 100 baht each. The visitors who tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to enter the road.

Meanwhile, police and Bangkok inspectors of Pathumwan district checked eateries at CentralWorld shopping center.



Among crowds of customers, the officials found that the eateries should increase distances between tables and improve disease control measures concerning their live music performances which posed disease transmission risks. The officials would ask the Pathumwan district office to order the operators to comply with disease controls. (TNA)

































